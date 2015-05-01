Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Byron Jones' Draft Day On Twitter, Picks Jersey Number

May 01, 2015 at 08:00 AM
Shannon Gross

Byron Jones' draft day started out like any other hopeful draftee in attendance in Chicago.
https://twitter.com/Byron16Jump/status/593856445239595008
https://twitter.com/Byron16Jump/status/593908442101780482
https://twitter.com/nfl/status/593915275982086145

By the end of the night, Jones was a Dallas Cowboy.
https://twitter.com/Byron16Jump/status/593991857027284992
https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/593987480681984000

The draft is a magical time for many young men that have played football their entire life.  Anyone that has played football as a kid has dreamed of playing in the NFL.  Even when those dreams become reality, sometimes it's hard to believe.
https://twitter.com/Byron16Jump/status/594130331336310785

Jones' new teammates were also watching the draft as the Cowboys made the selection with the 27th pick…

https://twitter.com/MrMince94/status/593981770787213312
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/593973397530349568

I'm sure we'll see some interesting exchanges between Dez and Jones later this summer when training camp gets underway.

According to Mike McCord, the Cowboys equipment manager, Jones will wear #31.
https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/594180632068001792

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

