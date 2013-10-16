CowBuzz: Coaching Staff Award Recipients

This is a follow-up to my previous CowBuzz article.
Each week after a Cowboys' victory, the coaching staff hands out various awards to deserving players. The awards are then documented on a large plaque that hangs outside the Cowboys locker room.
The plaque of this week's awards arrived at Valley Ranch and was hanging on the outer wall of the locker room today.
Here are this week's award recipients:
The Knockout: Dwayne Harris
The Hammer: Jeff Heath
Game Balls: Dan Bailey, Brandon Carr, Jason Hatcher
AttaBoys: Brandon Carr, Jeff Heath, Cameron Lawrence, Sean Lee, Danny McCray, Orlando Scandrick, Kyle Wilber, J.J. Wilcox, Terrance Williams
Scout Team Players of the Week: Drake Nevis, Caesar Rayford