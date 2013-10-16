Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Coaching Staff Award Recipients

Oct 16, 2013 at 05:56 AM
Shannon Gross
This is a follow-up to my previous CowBuzz article.

Each week after a Cowboys' victory, the coaching staff hands out various awards to deserving players.  The awards are then documented on a large plaque that hangs outside the Cowboys locker room.

The plaque of this week's awards arrived at Valley Ranch and was hanging on the outer wall of the locker room today.

Here are this week's award recipients:

The Knockout:   Dwayne Harris

The Hammer:    Jeff Heath

Game Balls:        Dan Bailey, Brandon Carr, Jason Hatcher

AttaBoys:            Brandon Carr, Jeff Heath, Cameron Lawrence, Sean Lee, Danny McCray, Orlando Scandrick, Kyle Wilber, J.J. Wilcox, Terrance Williams

Scout Team Players of the Week:  Drake Nevis, Caesar Rayford

