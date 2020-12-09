Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Special Kicks For A Special Cause

Dec 09, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Audrey Westcott

Social Media Intern

Champions for community, the Dallas Cowboys participated in the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign during Week 13's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The annual campaign encourages players to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats. For the first time, more than 1,000 players participated in #MyCauseMyCleats, including 33 Dallas Cowboys.

Reaffirming the commitment to each cause, the NFL presents the athletes an opportunity to fundraise for their charitable organization by auctioning off their custom cleats. All proceeds are then donated to the players' charities. To view this year's auction click here: NFL Auction

Several Dallas Cowboys players utilized their social media platforms to showcase their cleats and reflect on their commitment to each cause.

