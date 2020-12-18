CowBuzz: Cowboys Gear The Result Of Luka's Bet

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is making the world a better place one bet at a time. His first winning wager...converting his teammate, Jalen Brunson, a die-hard Eagles fanatic into a Dallas Cowboys fan – at least for a moment.
What started out with the question of who the better FIFA player was back in March, ended with Brunson sporting a custom Dallas Cowboys jersey to the Mavericks' preseason home opener. Brunson, who previously played at Villanova only 12 miles west of Philadelphia, sported the No. 77 with "Luka's Son" on the nameplate and most would agree that he has never looked better.
Doncic was presented the opportunity to spruce up Brunson's wardrobe after defeating his teammate 7-3 in their first FIFA faceoff and 6-1 in the second, securing a 13-4 win on aggregate with both players using Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Welcome to Dallas Cowboys Nation, Jalen Brunson!
