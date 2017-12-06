CowBuzz: Cowboys Make Jump In Power Rankings After Beating Redskins

After last Thursday's win, the Cowboys moved up several spots in the NFL Power Rankings. Breaking out of the 20's, Dallas is back in the middle of the pack.

A necessary win to keep the playoff hopes alive, the Cowboys played like cohesive a team against the Redskins. Both the offense and defense are starting to play equally well and need to keep it up a few more weeks. For this, Yahoo Sports has the Cowboys ranked at No. 16.