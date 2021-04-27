CowBuzz: Cowboys Nation Salutes Sean Lee

After 11 years of exemplifying the persistent pursuit to #FinishThisFight, Sean Lee is officially hanging up his cleats.
A forever example of dedication, hard work and never-ending commitment, Lee's legacy is one from setback to record setting. Despite injury keeping him from close to 60 games throughout his career, Lee concludes his time ranking eighth in Dallas Cowboys' history in tackles, with 995 career stops.
The only component greater than his presence on the field is his presence in the locker room and the voice of leadership that the Dallas Cowboys could always follow.
While the fire of Lee's fight will be missed, it will always be a part of the Dallas Cowboys organization. Validating this, his teammates and several individuals from the football community took to social media to acknowledge Lee's legacy and thank him for his impact.