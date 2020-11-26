CowBuzz: Cowboys, NFL Honor Markus Paul

Markus Paul spent 23 years as a strength and conditioning coach in the NFL, including three years with the Dallas Cowboys, and left behind a lasting legacy. Surrounded by family, he passed away Wednesday at the age of 54, after being hospitalized Tuesday morning.
A beloved member of the football community, Paul will be remembered for his captivating smile, passion for his work and enthusiasm for life.
Forever impacted by Paul's legacy, members of the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL took to social media to pay tribute to him.