CowBuzz: Cowboys Unveil New ColorRush Uniform For Thanksgiving Day Game

Nov 20, 2015 at 02:13 AM
Shannon Gross

The NFL revealed a new all white Dallas Cowboys uniform during halftime of Thursday Night Football on the NFL Network.

The new uniform, part of the NFL's ColorRush campaign, is all white with navy shoulders featuring stars and navy lettering.  The pants with the uniform are all white with navy piping down the sides.

The jersey is reminiscent of the double star jersey worn by the Cowboys during the 90's.

The uniform is part of a new initiative by the NFL and Nike called Color Rush.  Color Rush features two teams each week on Thursday Night Football and introduces those two teams in an alternate unicolor uniform.  The uniforms of the two featured teams have been revealed the previous week on Thursday Night Football and via social media.

The Color Rush campaign began two weeks ago with the Bills vs Jets game.  This week it features the Titans vs the Jags.  Next week the Panthers vs the Cowboys will be featured in the Color Rush jerseys on Thanksgiving Day and the following week the Buccaneers and Rams will be featured.

To see the full uniform check out this photo gallery:

Cowboys Nike Color Rush Uniform

See photos of the Cowboys' Nike Color Rush uniform to be worn on Thanksgiving vs. Carolina.Purchase yours now!

We did a photo shoot with Dez earlier in the week at Valley Ranch, check out the behind the scenes video below.

