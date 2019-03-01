Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: D-Ware, Marty B Inspired By Witten?   

Mar 01, 2019 at 10:46 AM
Jason Witten shocked the football world when he announced on Thursday that he would end his retirement and leave the announcing booth to return to the football field. After just one year of not playing, Witten will be returning to the Dallas Cowboys for his 16th season with the team.

"The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong," said Witten.

Witten's big announcement stunned not only Cowboys Nation, but also former teammates, NFL stars, and more. Many immediately took to social media to welcome back, and congratulate #82 on his decision.

Welcome Back Coach

Welcome back Big Wittt! 🐐 #ClearEyeView

Witten's return to the football field then inspired a few other former Dallas Cowboys to question their retirement, and consider getting the whole band back together.

Cowboys Nation could only dream… But until then, they are excited to have Witten back. Welcome home #82!

