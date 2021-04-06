­CowBuzz: Dak Goes Fishing On #TeammateThursday

Thursdays are no longer just for #TBT pictures, but rather teammate bonding. Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott invited offensive tackle La'el Collins out for a day on the water.
Prescott and Collins, who have been teammates for five years, were joined by country singers Chris Young and Jimmie Allen, as well as Prescott's brother Tad. The crew spent the day playing music, catching fish and enjoying the Bayou's good weather.
Fans were excited to learn that the crew in attendance were friends, with many of them wanting to join for the next trip. Artists Dee Jay Silver, Adam Warner and Gavin DeGraw also joined the conversation.
Prescott and Collins are both looking forward to making healthy returns to the field in 2021.