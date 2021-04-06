Cowbuzz

Presented by

­CowBuzz: Dak Goes Fishing On #TeammateThursday

Apr 06, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Westcott_Audrey-HS20-thumb
Audrey Westcott

Social Media Intern

­CowBuzz-Dak-Goes-Fishing-On-TeammateThursday-hero

Thursdays are no longer just for #TBT pictures, but rather teammate bonding. Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott invited offensive tackle La'el Collins out for a day on the water.

Prescott and Collins, who have been teammates for five years, were joined by country singers Chris Young and Jimmie Allen, as well as Prescott's brother Tad. The crew spent the day playing music, catching fish and enjoying the Bayou's good weather.

Fans were excited to learn that the crew in attendance were friends, with many of them wanting to join for the next trip. Artists Dee Jay Silver, Adam Warner and Gavin DeGraw also joined the conversation.

CommentPicture

Prescott and Collins are both looking forward to making healthy returns to the field in 2021.

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: From Dez To D-Ware, Tons Of Dak Support

The wait is finally O-V-E-R. After much anticipation, thousands of "Sign Dak" tweets and one call that solidified it all, we can officially say Dak Prescott is staying a Dallas Cowboy.
news

CowBuzz: Tank's Thank-You To Community Work

The Dallas Cowboys veteran and his family treated staff and volunteers of the Genesis Women's Shelter and Grace Grapevine to a meal, while also volunteering with the groups for the day.
news

CowBuzz: Dak & Jarwin Ready To "Run It Back"

When it comes to Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Nation has made it abundantly clear that they want him signed to a hefty contract and in a Dallas Cowboys' jersey for years to come. 
news

CowBuzz: NFL Greats, Celebrities Salute Pearson

Elated by the news, football greats, current players and fans wasted no time in congratulating the Original 88.
news

CowBuzz: Dak Tells Zeke, 'Hold My Crutches'

As Cowboys Nation knows, being America's Team comes with love and just as much hate.
news

CowBuzz: Jaylon's Platform Enhancing Community

Jaylon Smith provides new computers for participants of the Bloom Project. 
news

CowBuzz: Jourdan Lewis Giving Back For Holidays

As a cornerback, Jourdan Lewis uses his talent to anchor the Cowboys' pass coverage, and as a proud Detroit native, he uses his heart to anchor positive change in the community.
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Gear The Result Of Luka's Bet

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is making the world a better place one bet at a time.
news

CowBuzz: Gallimore Taking Action to Inspire Change

As a rookie, Neville Gallimore is working to establish himself not only on the field, but in the community as well.
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Grants A Special Christmas Wish

This past weekend, Ezekiel Elliott not only helped his team to a 30-7 victory over the Bengals, but he also helped Santa Claus make good on one kid's Christmas list.
news

CowBuzz: Special Kicks For A Special Cause

The annual campaign encourages players to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats. 
Advertising