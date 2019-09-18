Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Dak Lands New Sports Illustrated Cover

Sep 18, 2019 at 01:00 PM
Taylor Stern

Dak Prescott is off to a hot start this season and now hot off the press for this week's Sports Illustrated magazine cover.

This is Prescott's fifth time to grace the magazine, twice before as a Dallas Cowboy and twice before in college at Mississippi State University. The feature comes after he's thrown seven touchdowns through two weeks, the most by a Cowboys quarterback since Don Meredith in 1966.

The article specifically looks at his value and the ongoing contract conversations that have been surrounding him since last offseason.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Cowboys take on the Miami Dolphins when they return home to AT&T Stadium on Sept. 22. Get your tickets now!

Advertising