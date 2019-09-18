CowBuzz: Dak Lands New Sports Illustrated Cover

Dak Prescott is off to a hot start this season and now hot off the press for this week's Sports Illustrated magazine cover.
This is Prescott's fifth time to grace the magazine, twice before as a Dallas Cowboy and twice before in college at Mississippi State University. The feature comes after he's thrown seven touchdowns through two weeks, the most by a Cowboys quarterback since Don Meredith in 1966.
The article specifically looks at his value and the ongoing contract conversations that have been surrounding him since last offseason.