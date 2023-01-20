Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Dak Still "Money Maher's Biggest Fan"

Jan 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Audrey Westcott

Football is FAMILY and that stays true through the wins, losses and everything in between; and thanks to a clip from the #DALvsTB Sounds From The Sideline, the sports world was able to see just how the Dallas Cowboys embody that mindset.

In the clip, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is seen reassuring Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher that the team is behind him, despite a not-so-favorable performance against the Buccaneers.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott kept the team sentiment going during his #DALvsTB postgame interview, where he stated "I'm Money Maher's biggest fan..."

Prescott followed up with a another showing of faith for Maher after it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

Adding to the support, running back Ezekiel Elliott also used his media team to emphasize that "[The Dallas Cowboys] are not going to turn our back on [Maher]."

