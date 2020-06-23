Cowbuzz

Presented by

Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 10:30 AM

CowBuzz: Dak Tips His Cowboy Hat After Signing

18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

Social Media

CowBuzz-Dak-Tips-His-Cowboy-Hat-After-Signing-hero

On Monday, it was announced Dak Prescott would proceed with signing his one-year franchise tender, pushing his free agency to the next offseason unless both sides can come to a multi-year agreement by the July 15 deadline.

However, after news broke Monday of Prescott's decision he shared a very fitting Instagram picture that seems to show his loyalty to the Cowboys.

Many other Cowboys left comments on the photo, including wide receivers Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. Ezekiel Elliott showed his support by sharing the photo to his Instagram story.

Prescott chose to not add a caption, but it appears he's ready to ride with Dallas as a Cowboy, at least for another season.

Related Content

CowBuzz: Twitter Bet Turns Into #CeeDeeRun2020
news

CowBuzz: Twitter Bet Turns Into #CeeDeeRun2020

Prior to the NFL Draft, Cowboys' Draft Show host Kyle Youmans responded to a fan that suggested if CeeDee Lamb we're still available at 17 that the team should take him. 
CowBuzz: Legacy of No. 88 Captured Through Art
news

CowBuzz: Legacy of No. 88 Captured Through Art

When our very own Ambar Garcia, isn't producing all of Dallas Cowboys Spanish digital content for Somos Cowboys, you can often find her behind a canvas.
CowBuzz: Irvin, Dez Respond To Lamb Getting 88
news

CowBuzz: Irvin, Dez Respond To Lamb Getting 88

On Thursday it was announced that Lamb would don the jersey number 88, aligning his name with previous wide receiver greats such as Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.
CowBuzz: Undrafted Rookies Expected to Sign
news

CowBuzz: Undrafted Rookies Expected to Sign

The Cowboys have yet to make an official announcement on their rookie free agents, but a dozen players have already shared the news on their own social accounts.
CowBuzz: Zeke Eating Up Chance To Give Back
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Eating Up Chance To Give Back

On Thursday, Ezekiel Elliott announced his efforts to provide relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. He will be releasing merchandise with CentreTX this weekend and 100% of the profits will aid the North Texas Food Bank.
CowBuzz: Sean Lee Pledges 150K For Crisis Relief
news

CowBuzz: Sean Lee Pledges 150K For Crisis Relief

While we may not be able to watch sports, many athletes have stepped up during this challenging time to make their most important plays in the community.
CowBuzz: National Medal of Honor Day Recognition
news

CowBuzz: National Medal of Honor Day Recognition

Last fall, the National Medal of Honor Foundation announced that Arlington, Texas had been selected as the site for the future National Medal of Honor Museum. 
CowBuzz: Teammates Say Goodbye to Frederick
news

CowBuzz: Teammates Say Goodbye to Frederick

On Monday, center, Travis Frederick, announced his sudden retirement from the NFL at the age of 29.
CowBuzz: HotBoys & Teammates Staying Busy
news

CowBuzz: HotBoys & Teammates Staying Busy

While the sports world has hit a collective pause, several Dallas Cowboy players have taken this to use their platform and give back to the community.
CowBuzz: Portion of Jarwin's Bonus to OSU Staff
news

CowBuzz: Portion of Jarwin's Bonus to OSU Staff

He called it an "incredible blessing" to continue his career as a Dallas Cowboy.
CowBuzz: This QB Wants "Tua" Play for Dallas
news

CowBuzz: This QB Wants "Tua" Play for Dallas

After an outstanding college career at Alabama where he became a national champion and a Heisman Trophy finalist, Tagovalioa sat down with NFL Network's Steve Wyche to discuss his future. 

Advertising