CowBuzz: Dak Tips His Cowboy Hat After Signing

On Monday, it was announced Dak Prescott would proceed with signing his one-year franchise tender, pushing his free agency to the next offseason unless both sides can come to a multi-year agreement by the July 15 deadline.
However, after news broke Monday of Prescott's decision he shared a very fitting Instagram picture that seems to show his loyalty to the Cowboys.
Many other Cowboys left comments on the photo, including wide receivers Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. Ezekiel Elliott showed his support by sharing the photo to his Instagram story.
Prescott chose to not add a caption, but it appears he's ready to ride with Dallas as a Cowboy, at least for another season.