Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Travel For Annual Swimsuit Calendar Shoot

Mar 24, 2015 at 05:13 AM
18-Gross_Shannon-HS
Shannon Gross

Each year around this time the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders travel to an exotic location to begin photographic production for their annual swimsuit calendar.  This year that location is Tulum, Mexico.

If you were in DFW International Airport around 7am on Saturday, you may have noticed a caravan of 21 well-dressed, attractive young women roaming terminal D of the airport being stopped by random strangers asking for pictures.  You guessed it, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

airport.jpg

Their plane departed Dallas at 9:30am and arrived in Cancun at 11:37am.   It was pretty much the same scene in Cancun as it was in Dallas, with the exception of the massive amounts of college-aged people in the terminal for spring break.  Heads turned, photos were requested and you could hear the buzz throughout the airport.  When you're around something like this, you realize the moniker, "Internationally Acclaimed" really is no joke.

Once everyone cleared customs, the team ventured outside to board the shuttle buses to head to our destination hotel.  They were greated by the great people of AmStar transportation company.

welcome.jpg

Each DCC received a rose (with blue tips, nice touch guys) and a hot towel before boarding the bus.

rose.jpg

Soon after the bus was put in gear, it was lights out for most of the group.  The majority of women stayed up all night packing their suitcases for the ten day adventure they were about to embark on.

Upon arriving at our Iberostar Hotel, the lunch buffet was the next stop, followed soon after by room check in and a quick trip around the property to get acquainted and to check out the beach.

arrival.jpg
beach.jpg

This is a fairly typical first day on the yearly swimsuit calendar trip.  The following days won't be so typical.

This year, each day that the team is in Mexico a different DCC will take over a different social media account.  You can actually live a day in the life of a DCC on calendar shoot each day for the duration of the trip.  The cheerleaders will be taking over their team's Instagram and Twitter accounts along with the Cowboys' Snapchat account.  You can find a list of the accounts and follow along here: http://www.dallascowboys.com/news/2015/03/23/dcc-tulum-social-media

They will also be holding live Twitter Q&As daily and incorporating Twitter's new video feature in some of their responses, talking to fans directly.

There will also be plenty of behind the scenes photos and videos all week long on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders website.

DCC Calendar Shoot In Tulum, Mexico

See photos from the DCC's calendar shoot in Tulum, Mexico.Follow along via social media @dccheerleaders on Twitter and Instagram.

can7n-oumaa-7l3.jpg
1 / 42
10946415_957501730941069_99652235_n.jpg
2 / 42
caoctvuuuaa3ryg.jpg
3 / 42
10723862_348211842056657_2042916550_n.jpg
4 / 42
cavwqi0w8aivyac.jpg
5 / 42
11055413_344231725782247_270806171_n.jpg
6 / 42
10661013_1605106239734354_87906541_n.jpg
7 / 42
1742227_621771074621356_294234388_n.jpg
8 / 42
11084662_405251509653513_1279356571_n.jpg
9 / 42
10584643_622825224528847_593443088_n.jpg
10 / 42
11049409_1617429878490451_1670686661_n.jpg
11 / 42
cauipxxumaa2-cx.jpg
12 / 42
cavb-apuiaeo7_d.jpg
13 / 42
cavb-apu0aaahjk.jpg
14 / 42
cavb-auusaa0zke.jpg
15 / 42
cawdzyew8aav_sf.jpg
16 / 42
cawmjl2u0aaxdbk.jpg
17 / 42
cauvshju0aatr-s.jpg
18 / 42
11085098_381528942049440_1795313260_n.jpg
19 / 42
11084870_339122936277293_901679708_n.jpg
20 / 42
925649_828728100535715_1671226548_n.jpg
21 / 42
10808583_420600148112806_1995013209_n.jpg
22 / 42
10358438_1572794409627374_1250983530_n.jpg
23 / 42
10666045_618994074903099_2003728117_n.jpg
24 / 42
1209582_924371584273694_266971557_n.jpg
25 / 42
ca0n_invaaau791.jpg
26 / 42
ca0n_igvaaixkhj.jpg
27 / 42
ca0n_isu0aivhx9.jpg
28 / 42
ca0i0bpvaaafjkm.jpg
29 / 42
ca0i0btuqaaeru1.jpg
30 / 42
ca0exqiuiaa2a_.jpg
31 / 42
ca0ewtruuaaflno.jpg
32 / 42
ca0gdk1uwaaguih.jpg
33 / 42
ca0gdjjuqaabcjs.jpg
34 / 42
ca0gdjqvaaae9nd.jpg
35 / 42
11049377_824699254271422_1361010647_n.jpg
36 / 42
lacey.png
37 / 42
cazgm7uuiaa1ijx.jpg
38 / 42
cax20x7veaa6voq.jpg
39 / 42
cayelv5uqae9zrw.jpg
40 / 42
caywkimuiaap9md.jpg
41 / 42
cazwzomviaa2j49.jpg
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising