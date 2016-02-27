CowBuzz: Dan Bailey Puts His Own Kick On Internet Sensation

What happens when the most accurate kicker in the NFL decides to remake a viral video? It's good, just like his field goals.

For the past few weeks social media has been flooded with the "Damn, Daniel" video. A high school student who was showing off his friend's style and shoe choice made the short clip that gained over 350,000 retweets on Twitter.

With Dan Bailey being the good sport that he is, he agreed to put together a parody of the original clip and we created "Dannnn Bailey." He was back at it again with his white Nikes and you can see the full clip here: