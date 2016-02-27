Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Dan Bailey Puts His Own Kick On Internet Sensation

Feb 27, 2016 at 07:04 AM
The Cowboys’ current roster includes Carlos Watkins, who became the first player to wear the jersey and score a touchdown. Watkins intercepted a pass against the Saints and returned it 29 yards for a score.
Taylor Stern

Social Media

What happens when the most accurate kicker in the NFL decides to remake a viral video? It's good, just like his field goals.

For the past few weeks social media has been flooded with the "Damn, Daniel" video. A high school student who was showing off his friend's style and shoe choice made the short clip that gained over 350,000 retweets on Twitter.

With Dan Bailey being the good sport that he is, he agreed to put together a parody of the original clip and we created "Dannnn Bailey." He was back at it again with his white Nikes and you can see the full clip here:

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/703315882919927808

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising