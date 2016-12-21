CowBuzz: Defense Helps Boost Cowboys In Week 16 NFL Power Rankings

Last week we saw the Cowboys fall to No. 2 in the rankings after a close loss to the New York Giants, but the Cowboys bounced back in a big way this past Sunday night against the Tampa Buccaneers. Although the score reflected a close game at 26-20, the Cowboys were in control most of the night. The defense, which has flown under the radar for most of the season, stepped up in an impressive way. Not only did they force four takeaways, defensive lineman David Irving had a standout performance putting pressure on Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston all night.