Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Despite Win, Cowboys Don't Make Big Jump In Week 3 Power Rankings

Sep 21, 2016 at 09:57 AM
erika_fox.jpeg
Erika Fox

The Cowboys faced off against the Washington Redskins this past Sunday and looked sharp securing a 27-23 victory over their division rivals. The Cowboys now sit at 1-1 behind the Giants and the Eagles who are both 2-0. This win was especially important since historically teams that start 0-2 find it hard to get into the postseason. However, this solid performance was not enough to jump the Cowboys up the NFL power rankings.

Last week, FoxSports.com placed the Cowboys into the No. 15 spot. This week they clawed their way up to No. 13:

pr_wk3_foxsports.png

CBSSports.com left the Cowboys securely in the No. 14 spot for the second week in a row:

pr_wk3_cbssports.png

Like CBSSports.com, ESPN decided to keep the Cowboys right where they were prior to the victory:

pr_wk3_espn.png

Finally, NFL.com gave the Cowboys the biggest jump from No. 19 last week to No. 16 this week. While it's only three spots, it's still some progress:

pr_wk3_nfl.png

Like mentioned earlier, the Cowboys avoided a dreaded 0-2 start. However, it seems like the 'Boys have more to prove after last Sunday's win if they wish to move up the NFL power rankings.

Make sure to check back here next week after the Cowboys take on the Bears on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Kearse Covets Tom Brady's Last INT Ball

Cowboys Nation and Fox Sports wasted no time in reminding the world which team will forever be Brady's last loss in the league.

news

CowBuzz: Trevon Diggs Gives Props to DB Coach

It's easy to look at the mistakes when the season comes to an end and focus on what could have been. However, time stays fleeting, and you can either wallow in regret or you can focus on growth and what comes next.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Still "Money Maher's Biggest Fan"

Football is FAMILY and that stays true through the wins, losses and everything in between; and thanks to a clip from the #DALvsTB Sounds From The Sideline, the sports world was able to see just how the Dallas Cowboys embody that mindset.

news

CowBuzz: Micah, Dak, MG Witness Baseball History

On Oct. 4, 2022, history was made deep in the heart of Texas. The New York Yankees took on the Texas Rangers to wrap up the regular season at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

news

CowBuzz: Diggs Brothers Profiled In Latest SI Issue

The subject of a recent Sports Illustrated feature, Trevon & Stefon Diggs talk about the "unbreakable bond" between these two brothers.

news

CowBuzz: Three Legends Compete On The Course

The 2022 ClubCorp Classic featured three Cowboys legends among 50 celebrity golfers who competed last weekend at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Sending Families To Super Bowl

In honor of that tradition the Dallas Cowboys and The Jones Family surprised members of the community whose merit tells a similar story with tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Gifts Exclusive Jordans To Teammates

It's officially giving season and on Wednesday, Dak Prescott surprised the team Christmas gifts to kick it off right.

news

CowBuzz: Tank's Special Cleats For A Special Clause

A defensive-led Cowboys' win against the Saints highlighted DeMarcus Lawrence's impact on the field, while his anime-inspired cleats emphasized his dedication to the community.

news

CowBuzz: The Cowboys' MVP Connection

From one mission to another, the Dallas Cowboys are always about supporting their teammates. This week they teamed up with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) for a community workout at The Star at Frisco's practice field.

news

CowBuzz: Dak Takes In Miss. State's CWS Win

Wednesday night when the Bulldogs' baseball team clinched the 2021 College World Series over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE.

news

CowBuzz: Football & Baseball This Week For DT

From the football field to the ballpark, Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa had a pro league week.

Advertising