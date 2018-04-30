Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Draft Social Recap & 27 Rookies React To Joining The Cowboys

Apr 30, 2018 at 10:19 AM
gill_margaux-hs.jpg
Margaux Gill

Digital/Social Media Assistant

The NFL Draft is over, but the excitement for those who got the call this past weekend is only just beginning. Here's how the Cowboys' draft picks reacted to joining America's Team.

First-round pick Leighton Vander Esch was on Cloud Nine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiFGjhfhShz/

Connor Williams had to wait longer than expected, but it was worth it to be drafted by his hometown team.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiGPQY4HACW/

All were thankful and few could contain their excitement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiH9gBggSQy/

https://twitter.com/BinghamBaller9/status/990352050222485505

https://twitter.com/MW_XIV/status/990328463553978368

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiIcrYzhHXb/

Dorance Armstrong got a call from his college teammates, who were just as excited for him.

https://twitter.com/KU_Football/status/990288013291917315

Chris Covington gave fans a preview of what they can hope to see from him.

https://twitter.com/CCovington02/status/990420409886666753

Cedrick Wilson was a co-captain in college with Vander Esch, who could barely believe that they will make the move to Texas together.

https://twitter.com/VanderEsch38/status/990340760762568704

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiIiyLDB9UL/

The Cowboys also are expected to sign 18 undrafted free agents who will join the 9 draft picks at rookie minicamp, where they will all aim to impress their new coaches and begin to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiIktselOSN0bepVW6mP3gU7tSu498Ojuj7Qh40/

https://twitter.com/CyclonesTV/status/990953371677802497

https://twitter.com/CycloneFB/status/990367778883457024

https://twitter.com/jtchunn038/status/990378732971089920

https://twitter.com/JamesHearns21/status/990660988910407680

https://twitter.com/kaetwice7/status/990373875392315394

https://twitter.com/ALark45/status/990654649651924994

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiIiKvIgQt_/?taken-by=dxolumba

https://twitter.com/3techFinesse/status/990384505335709696

https://twitter.com/NUFBFamily/status/990373701010018304

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiLMMShl-xZ/?taken-by=tyree_robinson1

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiKjR93HQHQ/?taken-by=edshockley

https://twitter.com/UTSAFTBL/status/990382903291981825

https://twitter.com/MT_FBRecruiting/status/990380702938972160

https://twitter.com/DavidWells14/status/990369563798745088

