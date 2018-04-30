CowBuzz: Draft Social Recap & 27 Rookies React To Joining The Cowboys

The NFL Draft is over, but the excitement for those who got the call this past weekend is only just beginning. Here's how the Cowboys' draft picks reacted to joining America's Team.

First-round pick Leighton Vander Esch was on Cloud Nine.

Connor Williams had to wait longer than expected, but it was worth it to be drafted by his hometown team.

All were thankful and few could contain their excitement.

Dorance Armstrong got a call from his college teammates, who were just as excited for him.

Chris Covington gave fans a preview of what they can hope to see from him.

Cedrick Wilson was a co-captain in college with Vander Esch, who could barely believe that they will make the move to Texas together.