CowBuzz: Fans Share Majority Opinion When Reacting To Latest QB Switch

When Jason Garrett confirmed that Matt Cassel will be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys heading into week 7, and that Brandon Weeden would be benched and return to his No. 2 spot, it set off rapid reaction in the Twitter world.

Cassel is echoing these positive responses, "I grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, my dad is from Lubbock, Texas," He said. "We always support the big star, and I think just growing up a being a Dallas Cowboy fan – I think it's huge that I'm in the position to be the starter."