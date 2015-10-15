Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Fans Share Majority Opinion When Reacting To Latest QB Switch

Oct 15, 2015 at 07:21 AM
18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

Social Media

When Jason Garrett confirmed that Matt Cassel will be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys heading into week 7, and that Brandon Weeden would be benched and return to his No. 2 spot, it set off rapid reaction in the Twitter world.

https://twitter.com/GrantGlynn/status/654715489801732096
https://twitter.com/YaboyJiggleClay/status/654683647744716800
https://twitter.com/LosLoopy/status/654633382060687360
https://twitter.com/markramirez03/status/654500294781341696
https://twitter.com/jongarcia361/status/654491349652258816
https://twitter.com/mrjefferson2u/status/654466893424795648
https://twitter.com/bauer_nicolee/status/654441493139079168
https://twitter.com/nicklara8/status/654439731925680128

Cassel is echoing these positive responses, "I grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, my dad is from Lubbock, Texas," He said. "We always support the big star, and I think just growing up a being a Dallas Cowboy fan – I think it's huge that I'm in the position to be the starter."

Going into the bye weekend Cassel willl have extended time to prepare for the trip to the Meadowlands and we'll see what twitter will be saying on October 25th.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising