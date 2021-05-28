Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Football & Baseball This Week For DT

May 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Audrey Westcott

From the football field to the ballpark, Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa had a pro league week.

Before joining his new teammates at OTA practice on Monday, the defensive tackle attended his first major league baseball game and even got a chance to show off his skills on the mound.

In front of his new city, Odighizuwa threw out the first pitch at the Texas Ranger's Game 2 against the Houston Astro's on Saturday, May 22 at Globe Life Field.

Odighizuwa thanked the Rangers for a Texas welcome at the ballpark and humbly commented that his pitching skills need some work.

While his baseball skills may be in question, Cowboys Nation is excited to see what the rookie can do on the football field.

