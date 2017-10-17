Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Friendly Competition Between Cowboys Teammates For A Great Cause

Oct 17, 2017 at 08:33 AM
gill_margaux-hs.jpg
Margaux Gill

Digital/Social Media Assistant

The friendly competition between Keith Smith and Kavon Frazier ends tomorrow. If you're asking 'what competition?', here's what you need to know:

During the bye week, Smith and Frazier started a campaign through Happiness 2 Others to see who could raise the most money for a cause in the DFW community.

https://twitter.com/Kay_BlackSimba/status/918158068629823488

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaIRynQn7ts/

The players chose their desired charity for the donations. Frazier selected his own Frazier Cares Foundation, while Smith selected Incarnation House. Both are heavily involved with youth in the Dallas area.

So who better to convince you to donate than a young "Kavon Frazier"?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaSrLFzg6KG/

But then again, how could you say 'no' to Keith Smith's daughter?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaU8x5EHBlf/

Ok people, go "donut" already!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaVDzirA3Sx/

Those who donate not only get to contribute to a great cause, but they are also entered into a giveaway with some cool prizes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaW2UcVgPwc/

If you'd like to help one player win or donate to both causes, visit https://www.happiness2others.org/ or text "H2O" to 444-999. Tomorrow is your last chance!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising