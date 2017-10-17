CowBuzz: Friendly Competition Between Cowboys Teammates For A Great Cause

The friendly competition between Keith Smith and Kavon Frazier ends tomorrow. If you're asking 'what competition?', here's what you need to know:

During the bye week, Smith and Frazier started a campaign through Happiness 2 Others to see who could raise the most money for a cause in the DFW community.

The players chose their desired charity for the donations. Frazier selected his own Frazier Cares Foundation, while Smith selected Incarnation House. Both are heavily involved with youth in the Dallas area.

So who better to convince you to donate than a young "Kavon Frazier"?

But then again, how could you say 'no' to Keith Smith's daughter?

Ok people, go "donut" already!

Those who donate not only get to contribute to a great cause, but they are also entered into a giveaway with some cool prizes.