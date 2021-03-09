Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: From Dez To D-Ware, Tons Of Dak Support

Mar 09, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Audrey Westcott

Social Media Intern

It's a good day for #CowboysNation. The wait is finally O-V-E-R. After much anticipation, thousands of "Sign Dak" tweets and one call that solidified it all, we can officially say Dak Prescott is staying a Dallas Cowboy.

The long-awaited news broke Monday night that the two-time Pro Bowler and the Dallas Cowboys had agreed to terms on a new deal. While the specific details of his contract won't be released until Wednesday, #CowboysNation flooded to social media to celebrate the big announcement.

Check out what teammates, fans, friends and family had to say ….

