Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Gallimore Taking Action to Inspire Change

Dec 17, 2020 at 02:30 PM
CowBuzz-Gallimore-Taking-Action-to-Inspire-Change-hero

As a rookie, Neville Gallimore is working to establish himself not only on the field, but in the community as well.

An advocate for change, the native of Canada is utilizing his social platforms to help sustain the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement and more specifically to support Black-owned businesses.

"The only way you can really get people to either respect or take notice of what you're about, you have to show through your actions," Gallimore said. "As a rookie coming into this game, given an opportunity to play, I am still trying to establish myself. I am learning. I am trying to be a better football player. I feel that I'll be able to speak more or really get my point across by what value I bring to the field."

In a recent interview with Uninterrupted, the defensive tackle shared that he was encouraged by how people are listening, but that the movement can't settle. "There are so many companies that I didn't even know were black-owned," Gallimore said. "It's time to make that push and we need everybody."

To further ignite the movement, Gallimore has partnered with Visa Canada to support small businesses during this holiday season. He asks that fans join him to push change forward.

--------------------------------------------

The Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last home game of the regular season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Zeke Grants A Special Christmas Wish

This past weekend, Ezekiel Elliott not only helped his team to a 30-7 victory over the Bengals, but he also helped Santa Claus make good on one kid's Christmas list.
news

CowBuzz: Special Kicks For A Special Cause

The annual campaign encourages players to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats. 
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys, NFL Honor Markus Paul

Forever impacted by Paul's legacy, members of the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL took to social media to pay tribute to him.
news

CowBuzz: Icons From All Sports Give Love #4Dak

An emotional Prescott was promptly carted off the field in tears surrounded by his teammates, coaches and former head coach Jason Garrett, all offering support. 
news

CowBuzz: Zeke's "Everyone Eats" Golf Balls

Earlier this month, OnCore Golf announced that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott joined their company as a shareholder and planned to collaborate in benefitting the DFW community.
news

CowBuzz: Dak Donating Big On His Big Day

Quarterback Dak Prescott is celebrating turning 27 this week, as he also prepares to return later this week to the facility in preparation for the 2020 season.
news

CowBuzz: Frederick Still Tackling Childhood Hunger

Newly retired former All-Pro center Travis Frederick isn't slowing down his efforts to end childhood hunger in North Texas. 
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Offseason Community Efforts

Here's a glimpse at some of the ways Cowboys players have spent this time away from the field doing good for others.
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Speaks To South Oak Cliff HS

Ezekiel Elliott made time to stop by South Oak Cliff High School to speak with their football team.
news

CowBuzz: Jaylon Hosts Inaugural MEI Showcase

Jaylon Smith, made an early stop by the Cowboys' headquarters building hosting the inaugural MEI Texas Showcase supporting minority entrepreneurs from across Texas.
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Takes "Feed Me" To Next Level

Ezekiel Elliott is famous for his "Feed Me" celebration on the football field, but after his recent collaboration with a clothing brand, he was able to help feed 400,000 North Texas families in need. 

Advertising