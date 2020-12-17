CowBuzz: Gallimore Taking Action to Inspire Change

As a rookie, Neville Gallimore is working to establish himself not only on the field, but in the community as well.
An advocate for change, the native of Canada is utilizing his social platforms to help sustain the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement and more specifically to support Black-owned businesses.
"The only way you can really get people to either respect or take notice of what you're about, you have to show through your actions," Gallimore said. "As a rookie coming into this game, given an opportunity to play, I am still trying to establish myself. I am learning. I am trying to be a better football player. I feel that I'll be able to speak more or really get my point across by what value I bring to the field."
In a recent interview with Uninterrupted, the defensive tackle shared that he was encouraged by how people are listening, but that the movement can't settle. "There are so many companies that I didn't even know were black-owned," Gallimore said. "It's time to make that push and we need everybody."
To further ignite the movement, Gallimore has partnered with Visa Canada to support small businesses during this holiday season. He asks that fans join him to push change forward.
--------------------------------------------
The Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last home game of the regular season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!
Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.