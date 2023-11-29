CowBuzz: Girl Dad is next chapter in Dak's playbook

Girl Dad Incoming…
Following a 45-10 dominating win over the Washington Commanders, topped with an NFL history making moment from corner back Daron Bland; the Dallas Cowboys and Cowboys Nation had plenty to be thankful this past Thanksgiving. However, QB1 had even more great news to share.
On Saturday, November 25, Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane, announced that the couple is expecting their first child. She shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram with the caption
"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth🤍Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you@4dak."
Prescott followed up the announcement with a comment of his own, sharing "How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained. God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily!❤I love you, y'all can always count on me♥🙏🏽Let's do this Mama😍."
The couple was met with love and support from their families, friends, and Cowboys Nation.
During his media availability earlier this week he also told reporters that their daughter is due in March.
"[I feel] super, super blessed to have that responsibility but at the same time have that opportunity to start a family and bring a child into this world. I know what my mom means to me and, in a sense, have that feeling in a different role is something I'm looking forward to."
Here's to the next chapter in QB1's playbook.