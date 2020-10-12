CowBuzz: Icons From All Sports Give Love #4Dak

In Sunday's game against the Giants, quarterback Dak Prescott left the third quarter with a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation. An emotional Prescott was promptly carted off the field in tears surrounded by his teammates, coaches and former head coach Jason Garrett, all offering support. While being carted off, Prescott threw his fist into the air and received a booming ovation from fans at AT&T Stadium.
And what followed was an overwhelming response on social media to give support to the Cowboys' quarterback.