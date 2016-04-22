CowBuzz: Inside Look at DCC's Annual Swimsuit Fashion Show

The annual DCC swimsuit fashion show is a tradition that began about five years ago. It began as a way to entertain guests of the property the cheerleaders would stay at during their annual swimsuit calendar trip. It has now turned into an elaborate production.

The show which lasted about 45 minutes showcased swimwear that is worn by the ladies on their location photo and video shoots. The runway extended over the pool at the beautiful Marival Resort Residences in Riviera Nayarit. Guests of the resort were able to lounge around the pool area and enjoy the upbeat music and light show. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader account documented the entire night in real-time.

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/722241201617788928

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/722246693618475009

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/722249990656040962