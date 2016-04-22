Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Inside Look at DCC's Annual Swimsuit Fashion Show

Apr 22, 2016 at 01:00 AM
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The annual DCC swimsuit fashion show is a tradition that began about five years ago. It began as a way to entertain guests of the property the cheerleaders would stay at during their annual swimsuit calendar trip. It has now turned into an elaborate production.

The show which lasted about 45 minutes showcased swimwear that is worn by the ladies on their location photo and video shoots.  The runway extended over the pool at the beautiful Marival Resort Residences in Riviera Nayarit.  Guests of the resort were able to lounge around the pool area and enjoy the upbeat music and light show.  The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader account documented the entire night in real-time.
https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/722241201617788928
https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/722246693618475009
https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/722249990656040962

You can check out all the beautiful swimwear in this photo gallery:

DCC Annual Swimsuit Fashion Show

img_8991.jpg
1 / 38
img_9027.jpg
2 / 38
img_9112.jpg
3 / 38
img_9171.jpg
4 / 38
img_9182.jpg
5 / 38
img_9203.jpg
6 / 38
img_9239.jpg
7 / 38
img_9266.jpg
8 / 38
img_9274.jpg
9 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_11_37_pm.jpg
10 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_12_37_pm.jpg
11 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_12_55_pm.jpg
12 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_13_28_pm.jpg
13 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_15_12_pm.jpg
14 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_16_08_pm.jpg
15 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_16_55_pm.jpg
16 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_17_15_pm.jpg
17 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_23_08_pm.jpg
18 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_27_32_pm.jpg
19 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_28_27_pm.jpg
20 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_31_46_pm.jpg
21 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_31_58_pm.jpg
22 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_34_40_pm.jpg
23 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_35_36_pm.jpg
24 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_36_10_pm.jpg
25 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_36_28_pm.jpg
26 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_42_18_pm.jpg
27 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_42_46_pm.jpg
28 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_43_17_pm.jpg
29 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_45_30_pm.jpg
30 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_45_42_pm.jpg
31 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_45_54_pm.jpg
32 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_46_52_pm.jpg
33 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_49_20_pm.jpg
34 / 38
photo_apr_18_8_49_21_pm.jpg
35 / 38
img_9324.jpg
36 / 38
img_9367.jpg
37 / 38
img_9433.jpg
38 / 38
