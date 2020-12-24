Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Jourdan Lewis Giving Back For Holidays

Dec 24, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Westcott_Audrey-HS20-thumb
Audrey Westcott

Social Media Intern

CowBuzz-Jourdan-Lewis-Giving-Back-For-Holidays-hero

As a cornerback, Jourdan Lewis uses his talent to anchor the Cowboys' pass coverage, and as a proud Detroit native, he uses his heart to anchor positive change in the community.

Partnering with Detroit PAL, a non-profit organization that enables youth to find their greatness, Lewis anchored some relief this holiday season with a Turkey & Toys drive. Through his generosity Detroit families were able to take home a turkey for a holiday meal and toys for their children.

Lewis also sponsored families with $500 visa gift cards. "This really means a lot," visa card recipient Tierra Hutchinson said while overcome with tears. "I just spent Christmas money on getting my car fixed, so this is a real Christmas miracle. …I didn't know what I was going to do about Christmas with my boys, but I thank [Lewis] so much. I really appreciate it."

A PAL alumnus himself, the cornerback also teamed up with PAL for his 2020

My Cause, My Cleats campaign to put the spotlight on the non-profit's efforts.

A month ago, Lewis also extended his heart to his second home Dallas. Collaborating with the Park South YMCA and GoodWealthy, the veteran donated Thanksgiving turkeys to 100 families.

Additionally, he held a free raffle for all families that participated in the turkey drive. The two winning tickets received a Black Friday experience sponsored by Lewis.

No stranger to philanthropy, Lewis's legacy will also be anchored by his generosity.

--------------------------------------------

The Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last home game of the regular season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Gear The Result Of Luka's Bet

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is making the world a better place one bet at a time.
news

CowBuzz: Gallimore Taking Action to Inspire Change

As a rookie, Neville Gallimore is working to establish himself not only on the field, but in the community as well.
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Grants A Special Christmas Wish

This past weekend, Ezekiel Elliott not only helped his team to a 30-7 victory over the Bengals, but he also helped Santa Claus make good on one kid's Christmas list.
news

CowBuzz: Special Kicks For A Special Cause

The annual campaign encourages players to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats. 
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys, NFL Honor Markus Paul

Forever impacted by Paul's legacy, members of the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL took to social media to pay tribute to him.
news

CowBuzz: Icons From All Sports Give Love #4Dak

An emotional Prescott was promptly carted off the field in tears surrounded by his teammates, coaches and former head coach Jason Garrett, all offering support. 
news

CowBuzz: Zeke's "Everyone Eats" Golf Balls

Earlier this month, OnCore Golf announced that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott joined their company as a shareholder and planned to collaborate in benefitting the DFW community.
news

CowBuzz: Dak Donating Big On His Big Day

Quarterback Dak Prescott is celebrating turning 27 this week, as he also prepares to return later this week to the facility in preparation for the 2020 season.
news

CowBuzz: Frederick Still Tackling Childhood Hunger

Newly retired former All-Pro center Travis Frederick isn't slowing down his efforts to end childhood hunger in North Texas. 
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Offseason Community Efforts

Here's a glimpse at some of the ways Cowboys players have spent this time away from the field doing good for others.
news

CowBuzz: Zeke Speaks To South Oak Cliff HS

Ezekiel Elliott made time to stop by South Oak Cliff High School to speak with their football team.

Advertising