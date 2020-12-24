CowBuzz: Jourdan Lewis Giving Back For Holidays

As a cornerback, Jourdan Lewis uses his talent to anchor the Cowboys' pass coverage, and as a proud Detroit native, he uses his heart to anchor positive change in the community.
Partnering with Detroit PAL, a non-profit organization that enables youth to find their greatness, Lewis anchored some relief this holiday season with a Turkey & Toys drive. Through his generosity Detroit families were able to take home a turkey for a holiday meal and toys for their children.
Lewis also sponsored families with $500 visa gift cards. "This really means a lot," visa card recipient Tierra Hutchinson said while overcome with tears. "I just spent Christmas money on getting my car fixed, so this is a real Christmas miracle. …I didn't know what I was going to do about Christmas with my boys, but I thank [Lewis] so much. I really appreciate it."
A PAL alumnus himself, the cornerback also teamed up with PAL for his 2020
My Cause, My Cleats campaign to put the spotlight on the non-profit's efforts.
A month ago, Lewis also extended his heart to his second home Dallas. Collaborating with the Park South YMCA and GoodWealthy, the veteran donated Thanksgiving turkeys to 100 families.
Additionally, he held a free raffle for all families that participated in the turkey drive. The two winning tickets received a Black Friday experience sponsored by Lewis.
No stranger to philanthropy, Lewis's legacy will also be anchored by his generosity.
