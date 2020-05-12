CowBuzz: Legacy of No. 88 Captured Through Art

When our very own Ambar Garcia, isn't producing all of Dallas Cowboys Spanish digital content for Somos Cowboys, you can often find her behind a canvas.
Garcia has been a longtime artist and prior to the 2019 training camp, she held her first art show, where many members of the Cowboys organization, including a few players, attended and supported the familiar face.
She has been able to combine her Cowboys world with her art and you can see the influence in this piece of former Cowboys tight end, Jason Witten.
Her latest piece focuses on the iconic jersey No. 88. In capturing the evolution of Cowboys greats from Drew Pearson to Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant and now, CeeDee Lamb in the 88 jersey, she has received national recognition.
The original video shared on her social media has since been picked up by outlets such as ESPN, Bleacher Report, NFL's The Checkdown, Sports Illustrated's MMQB, NBC's Sunday Night Football and more.
"I know how iconic it is and after the Cowboys announced that CeeDee Lamb was going to be wearing that number," Garcia said regarding her motivation for the piece. "I thought it would be fun to create some art and display the evolution of the No. 88 jersey. Especially since we haven't seen it on the field for the past two years,"
A piece of art we can all enjoy as we wait to see rookie wide receiver, Lamb put on the iconic jersey. Check out more of her work with Somos Cowboys HERE and find her art HERE.