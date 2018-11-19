Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: On A Short Week, Long Sleeves Again?

Nov 19, 2018 at 12:21 PM
Courtney McKenna

Social Media Asst. Coordinator

The Cowboys left Atlanta on Sunday a lot happier than they did one year ago. The Cowboys avenged their loss to the Falcons from last season as they won 22-19. With playoff hopes still alive, Cowboys players took to social media to share in the excitement of taking home the 'W' from that must-win game.

View this post on Instagram

Great team win!! #cowboysnation

A post shared by La'el Collins (@lcoll71) on

View this post on Instagram

Successful Hunt. 🏧 #LawN90rder

A post shared by DeMarcus Lawrence (@tanklawrence) on

View this post on Instagram

Can’t be broken.

A post shared by Anthony Brown (@asb_ix) on

Last week, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott wore long sleeves under their uniforms. They were hyped about it, and now it seems like they are good luck charms.

View this post on Instagram

Long sleeved Zeke in my 🎒

A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on

Rookie Leighton Vander Esch had another standout game, and Taco Charlton is letting Cowboys Nation know how lucky they are to have him on the team.

After a rocky start, this team knows that the season is a marathon, and it's important to finish the race strong.

The Cowboys will have a short week before they hit the field again. Playing on Thanksgiving Day, Antwaun Woods is excited for more than turkey!

Looking to grab a share of first place in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys will take on their division rivals, the Washington Redskins, in a Thanksgiving classic, Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Advertising