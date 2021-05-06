Cowbuzz: Parsons Gets The Keys To Hometown City

Located just two hours from Philadelphia, it's safe to say the town of Harrisburg is dominated by Eagles fans.
But that hasn't stopped the city from honoring one of the newest Cowboys.
Last week, Micah Parsons earned the keys to his future as he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick. This past Monday, he also received the key to his home city of Harrisburg.
A graduate of Harrisburg High School and nearby Penn State, Parsons is very proud and vocal about his connection to his community. On Instagram the linebacker wrote, "Man. What an honor to receive the key to the city of Harrisburg! Together, we will build and make for a better city for everyone. I promise! I love you, Harrisburg."
Parsons was presented the city key by Mayor Eric Papenfuse in a ceremony at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center. He was joined by his parents Sherese and Terrence Parsons Sr., his siblings Terrence Jr., Shatara Parsons, Jesse Luketa, and Da'Ron Jennings, and his son Malcolm.
Following the ceremony, Parsons also signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans.
Mayor Papenfuse told local media that "the City of Harrisburg is filled with pride for Micah Parsons and all his accomplishments."
The ceremony rounded out an eventful weekend for Parsons, following his draft selection, a trip to Dallas and his son's birthday party. It's safe to say that this is only the beginning for the Harrisburg native.