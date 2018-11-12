Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Players React To Key Win Over Eagles

Nov 12, 2018 at 05:01 PM
mckenna_courtney-hs_0.jpg
Courtney McKenna

Social Media Asst. Coordinator

CowBuzz-Players-React-To-Key-Win-Over-Eagles-hero

The Dallas Cowboys came back home with a 'W' over the reigning Super Bowl champs following their win at Philadelphia. It's been a long time coming for the Cowboys, who hadn't won on the road yet this season. With their playoff hopes still alive, Cowboys players took to social media to celebrate the big win.

View this post on Instagram

Thru The Wire.. #KeepGoin #GoodWin

A post shared by CHIDOBE AWUZIE (@chidoooooo) on

View this post on Instagram

Just scratching the surface.!⭐️ #VictoryMonday

A post shared by Lance Lenoir (@successfulj7_) on

Playing in 30-degree weather, maybe the long sleeves are the Cowboys good luck charms?

View this post on Instagram

Long-Sleeved 214

A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on

View this post on Instagram

Long Sleeved Zeke

A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on

The Hot Boyz were at it again, bringing the heat to a chilly Philly!

View this post on Instagram

VICTORIOUS. 🤘🏿 🔥#LawN90rder

A post shared by DeMarcus Lawrence (@tanklawrence) on

The Cowboys left Philadelphia with some cheesesteaks and a win. Next up, the Cowboys face the Falcons on the road for the second year in a row. They hope to leave last year's bad memories behind in Atlanta and take home a win instead this Sunday.

