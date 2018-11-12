CowBuzz: Players React To Key Win Over Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys came back home with a 'W' over the reigning Super Bowl champs following their win at Philadelphia. It's been a long time coming for the Cowboys, who hadn't won on the road yet this season. With their playoff hopes still alive, Cowboys players took to social media to celebrate the big win.
Playing in 30-degree weather, maybe the long sleeves are the Cowboys good luck charms?
The Hot Boyz were at it again, bringing the heat to a chilly Philly!
The Cowboys left Philadelphia with some cheesesteaks and a win. Next up, the Cowboys face the Falcons on the road for the second year in a row. They hope to leave last year's bad memories behind in Atlanta and take home a win instead this Sunday.