CowBuzz: Recapping Black History Month 2023

Feb 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM
King_Ian-HS23
Ian King

Social Media Copywriter

In the game of football, a classic saying from a former Cowboy goes something like "look good, feel good, play good."

For Black History Month, the Dallas Cowboys social team chose a couple of Black-owned businesses to highlight from right in our backyard. And they help make the game of life look amazing!

We started at the newly minted Rose Style Studio in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas. Owner Rosemary Osondu provides a range of haircare services to the Black community and shared some of her story with DCC Kayla.

Watch Rosemary and Kayla discuss the different factors of building a business, the experience of working at New York Fashion Week, and how her space is more to her clients than just a salon.

Our other featured Black-owned business turns the green of plants into the green of cash at the Energy Gardens in the Deep Ellum part of Dallas.

Owner Anthony Robinson has been one with nature since he was a kid, collecting plants and animals of all kinds. As an adult, his custom terrarium business invites clients from all walks of life to build custom enclosed ecosystems.

Former Cowboys player and current Talkin’ Cowboys co-host, Isaiah Stanback, paid Anthony a visit recently to try his hand at building his own terrarium while learning more about Anthony's natural approach to his business and hearing some great advice he would give to other entrepreneurs.

In addition to showcasing these esteemed businesses, Black History Month was a notable one for the Dallas Cowboys and #CowboysNation!

Quarterback Dak Prescott became the first Black Cowboys player and fourth Cowboy overall to win the NFL's prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Furthermore, former linebacker DeMarcus Ware, the franchise's all-time sack leader, was chosen as part of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

We salute our featured local owners of Black-owned businesses and these special Cowboys players that have all flourished by being true to themselves while making the Dallas community proud, proving Black history is history we all share!

