Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Rookie Free Agents Take To Twitter To Announce Expected Signings

May 01, 2017 at 05:36 AM
18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

Social Media

After taking nine players in the three-day NFL Draft, the Cowboys are putting on the final touches of the rest of their 2017 signing class, which will include 14 undrafted free agents.

In fact, some of the Cowboys' best undrafted free agents of all time are no longer with the team, led by Tony Romo, Barry Church, Ron Leary and Lance Dunbar.

But the Cowboys' success with undrafted free agents is still felt on this current squad. Dan Bailey is a Pro Bowl kicker and Cole Beasley is one of the NFL's best slot receivers. Jeff Heath is also expected to compete for a starting safety spot. 

Dallas Cowboys have not officially announced these particular signings however, most of the expected players have taken to social media to announce their landing spot.

Dan Skipper OT Arkansas  –

Cooper Rush QB Central Michigan  –

Blake Jarwin TE Oklahoma State  –

Woody Baron DT Virginia Tech –

Nate Theaker OG Wayne State –

Michael Coe C North Dakota –

Levon Myers OT Northern Illinois  –

Lewis Neal DE LSU  –

Joe Jones OLB Northwestern –

Kennan Gilchrist OLB Appalachian State –

Lucas Wacha OLB Wyoming –

Jahad Thomas RB Temple  –

Austin Appleby  QB Florida –

Brian Brown WR Richmond –

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising