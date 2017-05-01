CowBuzz: Rookie Free Agents Take To Twitter To Announce Expected Signings

After taking nine players in the three-day NFL Draft, the Cowboys are putting on the final touches of the rest of their 2017 signing class, which will include 14 undrafted free agents.

In fact, some of the Cowboys' best undrafted free agents of all time are no longer with the team, led by Tony Romo, Barry Church, Ron Leary and Lance Dunbar.

But the Cowboys' success with undrafted free agents is still felt on this current squad. Dan Bailey is a Pro Bowl kicker and Cole Beasley is one of the NFL's best slot receivers. Jeff Heath is also expected to compete for a starting safety spot.

Dallas Cowboys have not officially announced these particular signings however, most of the expected players have taken to social media to announce their landing spot.