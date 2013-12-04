CowBuzz: Rookies, Cookies, Bingo and Jason Witten

The Cowboys usually have Tuesdays off to tend to personal business and participate in community related events. This week, with the Cowboys participating in Monday Night Football, that day off shifted to Wednesday. Today the Cowboys had two team related community events. The first took place at Rasor Elementary School in Plano, TX.
Jason Witten was the guest of honor and presented the school with a $10,000 grant on behalf of the NFL's Play 60 program.
To celebrate the start of the NFL season through the Back to Football campaign, schools were encouraged to participate in the NFL PLAY 60 Super School contest and submit three essays explaining how they planned to show their NFL team pride and incorporate football into their lesson plans. Schools were also asked to demonstrate their commitment to youth health and wellness by submitting essays on their school's game plan for teaching students the importance of physical education and nutrition.
The NFL PLAY 60 Super School contest selected one school in each of the 32 NFL markets and two non-NFL markets. Winning schools receive a $10,000 NFL PLAY 60 grant for health and wellness programming or equipment and a visit from NFL players. After speaking to the students inside, Witten headed outdoors with the kids to participate in some drills and stress the importance of getting in at least 60 minutes of exercise daily.
For more information on NFL PLAY 60 visit http://www.nflrush.com/play60
The second community relations event of the day was hosted by our Dallas Cowboys Rookie Club presented by UnitedHealthCare (UHC). The players all met at Valley Ranch, boarded the Cowboys bus and headed to The Brady Center of Catholic Charities of Dallas to host bingo for the afternoon. Upon arrival the players were greeted with cheers from everyone in attendance.
Players then took seats at different tables to play a game of bingo. After each game the players switched tables to interact with everyone in attendance.
Holiday cookies were served…
Autographs were signed and prizes were given out to the winners. Everyone in attendance receive the newly released 2013 team photo.
Catholic Charities of Dallas helps the poor and most vulnerable in four core mission areas: strengthening families, alleviating hunger, preventing homelessness and welcoming the stranger; and call the community to action. For more information, visit their website at http://www.catholiccharitiesdallas.org