Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Sunday's Win Made Cowboys Big Movers In Latest Power Rankings

Nov 24, 2015 at 06:50 AM
18-Gross_Shannon-HS
Shannon Gross

Tony Romo is back and so is the hope that the Cowboys can make a year-end run and make it into the playoffs.

In the week 12 edition of the NFL power rankings the Cowboys have jumped anywhere from six spots to 11, depending on which poll you're looking at.  Let's take a look at a few different ones.

ESPN.com has the Cowboys at No. 21, rising six spots from last week.  This is what they had to say about 3-0 Tony Romo.

*"Tony Romo has returned and all is right again at Jerry World. The Cowboys are 3-0 this season when Romo starts (0-7 with other starting quarterbacks)."
 *
NFL.com also has the Cowboys moving up six spots but to No. 20 in their rankings.  They reference Tony Romo's tweet of the clip from Major League in their analysis.

"Tony Romo, the Tom Berenger of the NFL -- sans the half-mullet and Jobu helping out his teammates. No voodoo needed in Miami, as the franchise QB led the Cowboys back into NFC East relevance with the win in Miami. No, Romo wasn't perfect, as evidenced by his two picks, but he didn't get much help in pass pro; Olivier Vernon routinely beat the Dallas offensive line. The unit compensated in the run game, though -- firing out for a steady, plodding ground attack that ran the clock out on the Dolphins."

FOXSPORTS.com has the Cowboys  making their biggest jump of the week.  They climb 11 spots to No. 18 on their list.  Here's their breakdown.

"With Tony Romo, the Cowboys are able to establish a balanced offense and keep the chains moving on third downs. Sean Lee made an immediate impact after returning to the lineup by leading the defense in tackles."

Just a week ago the Cowboys' playoff hopes were bleak at best.  With Romo's return this past Sunday, the Cowboys look like "that team" that started the season 2-0.  If undefeated Tony Romo can somehow pull off a win on Thanksgiving against undefeated Cam Newton, no one will want to play this version of the 2015 Dallas Cowboys.  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising