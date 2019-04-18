 Skip to main content
CowBuzz: "Sweet Gift" For D-Law; Stars Support 

Apr 18, 2019 at 03:01 PM
18-Taylor-Stern-HS
Taylor Stern

Social Media

CowBuzz-Sweet-Gift-For-D-Law-Stars-Support-hero

It has been a busy week at The Star as the Dallas Cowboys inch closer to the 2019 season.

On Monday the team returned to the practice field as they began their official off-season workout program.

Dak Prescott, shared an image from the day with a strong caption for his teammates.

Kavon Frazier, shared his excitement to see Travis Frederick back on the field after being sidelined last season with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

It has almost been two weeks since DeMarcus Lawrence, sealed the deal with his new contract extension.

Lawrence posted to social media that SNICKERS surprised him with a large basket of goodies, as well as a glimpse of his healing shoulder since having surgery.

If you've been following Lawrence's social for a while then you know he's been trolling Eli Manning for a while with smart comments.

He took the opportunity with the SNICKERS gift to bring it up again on twitter.

On Wednesday night the Dallas Stars were able to even out their playoff series against the Nashville Predators. Several Cowboys players were present to cheer the team onto victory and even greeted the team in the locker room postgame.

