Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: The Cowboys' MVP Connection

Oct 22, 2021 at 06:00 PM
CowBuzz--The-Cowboys’-MVP-Connection-hero

From one mission to another, the Dallas Cowboys are always about supporting their teammates. This week they teamed up with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) for a community workout at The Star at Frisco's practice field.

Known for connecting combat veterans and former professional athletes, MVP empowers its members for life beyond the uniform; providing them with a new team to assist with transition, promote personal development, and show them they are never alone.

Working as a team, MVP's Dallas chapter, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn invited vets and their families to participate in an on-field workout led by coaches from Dallas' Adaptive Training Foundation.

CowBuzz--The-Cowboys’-MVP-Connection-4

Prior to the workout, former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Jill Lewis presented MVP with a $10,000 donation on behalf of the Lewis Family Foundation.

CowBuzz--The-Cowboys’-MVP-Connection-3

Following the hour-long workout, a handful of veterans spoke about how MVP has impacted their lives. MVP founders Jay Glazer and Nate Boyer and Quinn then presented an MVP award to the chapter's newest member.

CowBuzz--The-Cowboys’-MVP-Connection-2

McCarthy concluded the event with a speech of gratitude for all those in attendance, thanking the veterans and their families for their service and emphasizing the family connection between the Dallas Cowboys and MVP.

CowBuzz--The-Cowboys’-MVP-Connection-1

Related Content

news

CowBuzz: Dak Takes In Miss. State's CWS Win

Wednesday night when the Bulldogs' baseball team clinched the 2021 College World Series over Vanderbilt at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, NE.
news

CowBuzz: Football & Baseball This Week For DT

From the football field to the ballpark, Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa had a pro league week.
news

CowBuzz: A Mother's Love; Dak's Fight For A Cure

Much like a mother's love is never-ending, Dak Prescott's determination to find a cure for cancer is ceaseless in his pursuit to honor his late mother, Peggy.
news

Cowbuzz: Parsons Gets The Keys To Hometown City

While Harrisburg, PA is just two hours from Philadelphia, the city still gave the keys to its hometown hero, Micah Parsons.
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Nation Salutes Sean Lee

After 11 years of exemplifying the persistent pursuit to #FinishThisFight, Sean Lee is officially hanging up his cleats.
news

CowBuzz: Tank's Emotional Letter To Crawford

From Boise State to the Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford share a unique friendship and brotherhood.
news

­CowBuzz: Dak Goes Fishing On #TeammateThursday

Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott invited offensive tackle La'el Collins out for a day on the water.
news

CowBuzz: From Dez To D-Ware, Tons Of Dak Support

The wait is finally O-V-E-R. After much anticipation, thousands of "Sign Dak" tweets and one call that solidified it all, we can officially say Dak Prescott is staying a Dallas Cowboy.
news

CowBuzz: Tank's Thank-You To Community Work

The Dallas Cowboys veteran and his family treated staff and volunteers of the Genesis Women's Shelter and Grace Grapevine to a meal, while also volunteering with the groups for the day.
news

CowBuzz: Dak & Jarwin Ready To "Run It Back"

When it comes to Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Nation has made it abundantly clear that they want him signed to a hefty contract and in a Dallas Cowboys' jersey for years to come. 
news

CowBuzz: NFL Greats, Celebrities Salute Pearson

Elated by the news, football greats, current players and fans wasted no time in congratulating the Original 88.
Advertising