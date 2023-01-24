CowBuzz: Trevon Diggs Gives Props to DB Coach

It's easy to look at the mistakes when the season comes to an end and focus on what could have been. However, time stays fleeting, and you can either wallow in regret or you can focus on growth and what comes next.
Faced with that choice, Trevon Diggs chose to focus on someone who not only impacted his season, but has impacted his life, Dallas Cowboys defensive back coach, Al Harris.
In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, January 24th, Diggs published a series of photos of Harris with the caption "Big Reason to a lot of the success, doesn't get enough credit. You Know I appreciate you dearly 🤝🙏🏾."
Players across the league commented on the post to also show respect for Harris, including: Diggs' teammate Jourdan Lewis, Ravens' cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Daryl Worley and former defensive back DeAngelo Hall.