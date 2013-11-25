Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Twitter Fan Reaction To Win Over Giants

Nov 25, 2013 at 06:58 AM
Shannon Gross
Cowbuzz11242013650.png



As with most games involving the Cowboys over the past few years, it was a wild one yesterday with a heart pounding ending for fans. Here's some Twitter reaction from some of our more well known supporters…

And there was even some positive reaction from one well known person that's not so much of a fan…

We asked you guys to share your thoughts about the victory over the Giants via Twitter using hashtag #CowBuzz. Here's what you had to say…

There was a lot of talk all week from the Giants players and our players as well as our fans took notice.

https://twitter.com/VaninDC/statuses/405022562112921600

A win is a win in the National Football League, but some fans still aren't sold on this team…

Some fans were just happy to get out of New York with a victory…

https://twitter.com/jmnoyes9/statuses/405024798319079424

