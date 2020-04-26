CowBuzz: Undrafted Rookies Expected to Sign

The Cowboys have yet to make an official announcement on their rookie free agents, but a dozen players have already shared the news on their own social accounts.
After drafting seven players, the Cowboys are putting on the final touches of the rest of their 2020 signing class, which will include several undrafted free agents.
Through the years Dallas has found success in this second phase of the draft weekend. From Ring of Honor members such as Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson that went undrafted, there are recent successful stories such as Tony Romo, Miles Austin, Cole Beasley, Dan Bailey and even more recently with Blake Jarwin who just earned a contract extension with the team.
While the team has not officially announced these particular signings however, most of the expected players have taken to social media to announce their landing spot.
Aaron Parker - WR, Rhode Island
Sean McKeon - TE, Michigan
Stephen Guidry - WR, Mississippi State
Terence Steele - OT, Texas Tech
Rico Dowdle - RB, South Carolina
Sewo Olonilua - RB, TCU
Ladarius Hamilton - EDGE, North Texas
Garrett Marino - DL, UAB
Francis Bernard - LB, Utah
Ron'Dell Carter - EDGE, James Madison
Luther Kirk - DB, Illinois State
Charlie Taumoepeau - TE, Portland State
Now these chosen few will have their chance to earn a spot on the roster and hopefully a star on their helmet.