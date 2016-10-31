Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Witten Makes History, Irvin's Lucky Shoes & More From #PHIvsDAL

Oct 31, 2016 at 07:44 AM
erika_fox.jpeg
Erika Fox

When the Cowboys and the Eagles play, people pay attention. Not only was #CowboysNation trending on Twitter, but Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten were all trending on Facebook after Sunday night's exhilarating 29-23 victory in overtime.

Here's how #CowboysNation reacted to the game-winning touchdown catch by Jason Witten:

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/792942697115889664

https://twitter.com/IAMGUILLERMO/status/792940543470817280

https://twitter.com/HelloJTHodges/status/792940323043409920

https://twitter.com/CarlyPatterson/status/792940320409292800

https://twitter.com/DCCheerleaders/status/792953405383647232

Even some Cowboys alumni chimed in:

https://twitter.com/88DrewPearson/status/792940833922088960

https://twitter.com/darrenwoodson28/status/792941002784854016

https://twitter.com/EmmittSmith22/status/792872943571259392

Along with catching the winning touchdown, Jason Witten made history when he surpassed Ed "Too Tall" Jones' team record of most career starts. Jason Witten now has 204 career starts, further cementing his place in Cowboy history. He also tied Lee Roy Jordan for most consecutive starts in team history (154).

Another all-time Cowboys great, Michael Irvin, decided to put on his lucky shoes before the game. We think they worked:

https://twitter.com/michaelirvin88/status/792879305093111808

With the win over the Eagles, the Cowboys continued to grow their lead in the NFC East. They also currently have the best record in the entire NFC after the victory:

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/792976924414992384

Before they start preparing for Cleveland this week, here is how the team celebrated the victory:

https://twitter.com/EzekielElliott/status/793124385213255680

https://twitter.com/MNzeocha/status/792945904374296576

https://twitter.com/ninjafast22/status/792966072504766464

https://twitter.com/TCrawford98/status/792968491653472257

https://twitter.com/Bennyb0y10/status/792951406378364928

