CowBuzz: Zeke Eats and Dances to Victory, Dak Impresses & More

With the Cowboys' win over the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys Nation was abuzz on Sunday, literally! #CowboysNation was the No. 1 trending topic during and after the game on Twitter. And #DallasCowboys was right behind it at No. 2.

Here are some of the social media highlights from #DALvsSF:

Zeke rushed for 138 yards on 23 attempts with one touchdown, making it his second straight game with 100-plus rushing yards. Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki took notice:

Zeke's running wasn't the only thing that created social buzz. His touchdown dance also caught a lot of attention:

Olympic gymnast Carly Patterson, who probably knows a thing or two about dancing, enjoyed it:

And so did legendary Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett:

Dorsett also showed some love to that other standout rookie on the team: