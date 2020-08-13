CowBuzz: Zeke's "Everyone Eats" Golf Balls

Earlier this month, OnCore Golf announced that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott joined their company as a shareholder and planned to collaborate in benefitting the DFW community. Today, OnCore Golf and Elliott released their special, limited-edition "Everyone Eats" logo golf balls, and a portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.
"I am privileged to be able to use my platform to help those in need in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area," Elliott said this week in a press release. "During the season, our fans support us through all of our ups and downs, so it is with great pleasure that I can do the same for them. Being able to contribute and support an organization like the North Texas Food Bank and our community throughout these unprecedented times is extremely important to me."
The limited-edition "Everyone Eats" golf ball can be purchased HERE and will be available across OnCore's full suite of award-winning golf balls - AVANT55 ($24.99), ELIXR™ ($34.99) and VERO X1 ($44.99) - including free shipping and handling on orders of $50 or more.