Dak, 7 Other Starters Not Headed To Canton

Aug 04, 2021 at 02:15 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

OXNARD, Calif. – Dak Prescott is among 16 players not making the trip to Canton, Ohio for Thursday's preseason Hall of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prescott has been limited to non-throwing drills the past week because of a strained shoulder muscle. The rest of the non-traveling list also includes players who are either returning from an offseason injury or have been dealing with an injury in training camp. It's a chance for the group to get off their feet rather than having to make the cross-country trip.

Here's the full list, which includes eight projected starters:

  • LB Bradlee Anae
  • OT Josh Ball
  • LB Francis Bernard
  • WR Amari Cooper (Active/Physically Unable to Perform list)
  • DE Chauncey Golston (Active/PUP list)
  • CB C.J. Goodwin
  • DT Trysten Hill (Active/PUP list)
  • S Malik Hooker
  • TE Blake Jarwin
  • DE DeMarcus Lawrence
  • CB Jourdan Lewis
  • G Zack Martin
  • QB Dak Prescott
  • LT Tyron Smith
  • WR T.J. Vasher (Active/Non-Football Injury list)
  • K Greg Zuerlein (Active/PUP list)

The Cowboys kick off against the Steelers in Canton, Ohio, Thursday night at 7 p.m. Central Time.

