Dak, 7 Other Starters Not Headed To Canton

OXNARD, Calif. – Dak Prescott is among 16 players not making the trip to Canton, Ohio for Thursday's preseason Hall of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Prescott has been limited to non-throwing drills the past week because of a strained shoulder muscle. The rest of the non-traveling list also includes players who are either returning from an offseason injury or have been dealing with an injury in training camp. It's a chance for the group to get off their feet rather than having to make the cross-country trip.
Here's the full list, which includes eight projected starters:
- LB Bradlee Anae
- OT Josh Ball
- LB Francis Bernard
- WR Amari Cooper (Active/Physically Unable to Perform list)
- DE Chauncey Golston (Active/PUP list)
- CB C.J. Goodwin
- DT Trysten Hill (Active/PUP list)
- S Malik Hooker
- TE Blake Jarwin
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence
- CB Jourdan Lewis
- G Zack Martin
- QB Dak Prescott
- LT Tyron Smith
- WR T.J. Vasher (Active/Non-Football Injury list)
- K Greg Zuerlein (Active/PUP list)
The Cowboys kick off against the Steelers in Canton, Ohio, Thursday night at 7 p.m. Central Time.