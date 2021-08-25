Dak Getting "Closer To Full Status" In Practice

"Dak will do more today, so he'll be closer to a full status than anytime since his injury," McCarthy said. "That'll definitely help."

Prescott pulled himself out of the team's first full-pads practice back in Oxnard when he noticed the symptoms of his shoulder strain and has been a limited participant in practices since. The team is confident the quarterback will be ready to start Week 1 after having received two MRIs but are proceeding with a "plan of caution" in the preseason.

His increased participation Wednesday will be a welcome sign for an offense that has had few opportunities to practice with the majority of their starters together. McCarthy said Wednesday that Prescott's presence in practice is a significant part of helping the offense get game ready.