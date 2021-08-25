Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Dak Getting "Closer To Full Status" In Practice

Aug 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak-Getting-'Closer-To-Full-Status'-In-Practice-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

While it's already been settled that Dak Prescott will not suit up in a preseason contest before the team's opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys' starting quarterback is in fact making progress on the status of his shoulder strain.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said before Wednesday's practice that Prescott was "going to do some competitive throwing" in the day's practice before confirming that meant he would participate in seven-on-seven drills without a pass rush.

"Dak will do more today, so he'll be closer to a full status than anytime since his injury," McCarthy said. "That'll definitely help."

Prescott pulled himself out of the team's first full-pads practice back in Oxnard when he noticed the symptoms of his shoulder strain and has been a limited participant in practices since. The team is confident the quarterback will be ready to start Week 1 after having received two MRIs but are proceeding with a "plan of caution" in the preseason.

His increased participation Wednesday will be a welcome sign for an offense that has had few opportunities to practice with the majority of their starters together. McCarthy said Wednesday that Prescott's presence in practice is a significant part of helping the offense get game ready.

"The quarterback is so important to your practice structure," McCarthy said, speaking in broad terms about the teams he has coached. "In terms of continuity and tempo."

