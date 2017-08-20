Dak, Haley Team Together For Charity Golf Event To Support Youth Education

THE COLONY, Texas– While the start of the football season is nearly upon us, the start of a new school year has already begun for some.

For most athletes, the two always go together. And to celebrate the start of both, Charles Haley and Dak Prescott teamed together Sunday at Top Golf in The Colony for a charity golf event to support young students in Texas.

Prescott and Haley were joined by other former Cowboys, including Everson Walls, Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Greg Ellis, Tony Tolbert and Nate Newton. Former Dallas Mavericks guard Michael Finley also attended the event. Corporate sponsors and other donors participated in the light-hearted golf event, with the chance to win autographed prizes.

"Education is dear to me because when I got to college, I was reading at a 10th-grade level," Haley said. "When the lady told me that I just ran out. I got about three steps outside and I was like, 'where am I going?' I knew I need to go back and face my demons. I understand the need for education."

Haley also understands the importance of partnering with a player like Prescott. Although he playfully mentioned to the entire crowd that while both were fourth-round picks, Haley (96th overall in 1986) was drafted ahead of Dak, who went 135th in the fourth round of 2016.

"Me and Charles have had a great relationship since the moment I arrived," Prescott said. "He grabbed me and told me stuff in my ear about stuff like "whose team this is." When I did one of my camps in July, he was one of the guys who showed up. It just shows you what our relationship is. So when he asked me to do something, I'm going to make sure I do it."

Three different foundations benefitted from the event, including Dak's "Huddle Up for Life" campaign, which not only honors is late mother Peggy Prescott, but provides a means for family members facing terminal illness to spend cherished time together with their student athletes.

Haley's foundation, "Tackle Tomorrow" helps provide motivation for youngsters who struggled to read and write by giving computers, tablets and instructors to children in need.

Together, Haley and Prescott teamed up with "Istation," an award-winning learning program that offers instruction in reading, Spanish and math for elementary and middle school students.