Dak Has One More Chance To Play In Preseason

"There's no urgency from my perspective to see Dak play against Houston," McCarthy said.

Building back up Prescott's workload throwing the ball is a slower process while his shoulder gets back to full-strength.

"The biggest thing is staying on course with his throwing," McCarthy said. "It's a plan of caution. We just really don't want to put him in a position where he can reinjure it."

McCarthy also stated that Prescott will participate in Monday's practice open to the public at The Star, but the quarterback will be limited and held out of competitive throwing.

All of this means that if Prescott doesn't suit up on Saturday against the Texans then his first time competing on an NFL field since his season-ending ankle injury last October will be against Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL's season opener. McCarthy was asked Monday if even one preseason series might help Prescott clear some mental hurdles before the season starts.