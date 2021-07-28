Dak Leaves First Padded Practice With Arm Injury

OXNARD, Calif. – In his first practice in full pads since the ankle injury, Dak Prescott only made it through a few drills before leaving the field.

Prescott stopped throwing, and then eventually ran into the locker room to get his right arm looked at.

Prescott apparently tweaked something on his throwing arm during a drill.

Team officials didn't sound concerned with the severity of the injury, only to say he Prescott "felt soreness in his throwing arm and didn't want to push it with deep throws today."

Prescott missed the last 11 games of the 2020 with the ankle injury he sustained against the Giants, requiring two surgeries.

When Dak stopped throwing on Wednesday, the initial fear was an ankle-related setback, but even at that, anything to his throwing arm isn't welcomed.

However, it wasn't expected that Dak would play in the Aug. 5 preseason game against Pittsburgh in Canton, although the team has not made an official announcement regarding playing time with the starters.