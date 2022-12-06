Dak Named NFL Man of the Year Award Nominee

The Dallas Cowboys announced today Dak Prescott as their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide.

One of the league's most prestigious honors, this award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced on Tuesday.

The unprecedented challenges of the past few years spurred Prescott to broaden the mission of the community work done through his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation. FFF now focuses on 4 main initiatives: colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, bridging the gap between law enforcement the communities they serve, and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships.

"I would like to thank the Dallas Cowboys for naming me their 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee," said Prescott. "It is a privilege for me to use this platform to influence causes that are important to me, my family and the community. If my voice can champion those who feel marginalized, need assistance, encouragement or support in an effort to make change, then I feel an obligation to speak up."

Since being drafted in the fourth round in 2016, Prescott has developed into not only one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, but now one of the best in franchise history.

Just this past week, Dak jumped Roger Staubach (153) and Danny White (155) into third place in Cowboys history for all-time touchdown passes, finishing the game with 156 career TDs.

Through all the success on the field, Dak has had to overcome his share of adversity, including injuries such as a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, a calf injury in 2021 and then a thumb injury this year that sidelined him for five games.

"Dak's compassion and drive to make a difference in the lives of others is truly amazing," said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. "Through his foundation he has built a legacy to honor both his mother and brother that is impacting real change. We are proud to call him our Man of the Year."

As a nominee, Prescott will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII, on NBC.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.