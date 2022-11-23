Pollard Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

It's the first weekly honor of Pollard's career and it occurred in a backup role as Ezekiel Elliott returning to the starting lineup. Still, the Cowboys have been making Pollard a big priority in the offense and it was evident in the team's 40-3 blowout win over the Vikings.

In the last three games, Pollard has rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears, followed by 115 yards and a score in Green Bay, and then the huge day in Minnesota, where Pollard became just the second running back in Cowboys history to record two TD receptions and 100+ receiving yards in the same game.

For the Cowboys, it's the second weekly award of the season, but first for an offensive player. Micah Parsons was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Oct. 9 game against the Rams. Last year, the Cowboys won this award five times including three by Dak Prescott for Offensive Player of the Week and twice on defense with Parsons and Trevon Diggs (Carolina, Week 4).